In a normal year, the convention would draw thousands of supporters, delegates and elected officials. Pool Photo by Chris Carlson/UPI | License Photo

Many participants wore face coverings to protect against the coronavirus. Pool Photo by Chris Carlson/UPI | License Photo

The theme of the convention's first day was "Land of Promise." Pool Photo by Chris Carlson/UPI | License Photo

The GOP will limit the number of in-person events that take place in Charlotte. Many speakers will deliver their remarks remotely via video. Pool Photo by Chris Carlson/UPI | License Photo

The room is set Monday for the first day of the convention. Pool Photo by Chris Carlson/UPI | License Photo

McDaniel gavels the call to order at the opening of the first day. Pool Photo by Chris Carlson/UPI | License Photo

States were allowed six delegates each to attend in person and a total 336 delegates for the live roll call. Pool Photo by Chris Carlson/UPI | License Photo

Trump speaks on the first day of the convention in Charlotte, N.C. Pool Photo by Chris Carlson/UPI | License Photo

Patricia and Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who were charged after waving guns at Black Lives Matter protesters near their property, address the first night of the convention. Photo by UPI | License Photo

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel speaks during the first day of the convention. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

A truck with a message protesting President Donald Trump is parked outside the Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., where some convention events were being held. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Wearing a face mask to reduce the risk of transmission of the coronavirus, Donald Trump Jr. (R) watches his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle as she pre-records her address to the convention. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, speaking on the first night of the convention, said Biden has "a record of weakness and failure" on international relations. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., closed the first night of the Republican National Convention on Monday, declaring that Joe Biden and Democrats want a "fundamentally different America." Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- First lady Melania Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are among the speakers scheduled to speak Tuesday evening on the second night of the Republican National Convention.

Melania Trump will speak from the newly renovated Rose Garden at the White House and two of President Donald Trump's children, Eric and Tiffany, will also deliver remarks. The prime-time portion is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. EDT.

The president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., spoke Monday and hailed his father's efforts to lead an economic recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic. He criticized Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for saying he would shut down businesses again if there were future surges in coronavirus cases.

Pompeo will address the convention after plans to include him led to concerns among former diplomats who said his involvement might constitute a violation of the Hatch Act -- a federal law that prohibits government employees from political activities while on the job or in their official capacities.

"Looking forward to sharing with you how my family is more SAFE and more SECURE because of President Trump. See you all on Tuesday night!" Pompeo tweeted before taping a pre-recorded message for the convention during an official visit to Israel Monday.

"It is unprecedented in modern times for a secretary of state to address a political convention," former Under secretary of State for Political Affairs Nicholas Burns tweeted Monday. "This is not wise at a time when our chief diplomat should be focused on restoring America's lost global credibility."

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel told CBS News last weekend it's "appropriate" for Pompeo to discuss Trump's policies at the convention.

Other speakers scheduled for Tuesday night are Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and anti-abortion advocate Abby Johnson.

