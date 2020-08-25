Aug. 25 (UPI) -- First lady Melania Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are among the speakers scheduled to speak Tuesday evening on the second night of the Republican National Convention.
Melania Trump will speak from the newly renovated Rose Garden at the White House and two of President Donald Trump's children, Eric and Tiffany, will also deliver remarks. The prime-time portion is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. EDT.
The president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., spoke Monday and hailed his father's efforts to lead an economic recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic. He criticized Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for saying he would shut down businesses again if there were future surges in coronavirus cases.
Pompeo will address the convention after plans to include him led to concerns among former diplomats who said his involvement might constitute a violation of the Hatch Act -- a federal law that prohibits government employees from political activities while on the job or in their official capacities.
"Looking forward to sharing with you how my family is more SAFE and more SECURE because of President Trump. See you all on Tuesday night!" Pompeo tweeted before taping a pre-recorded message for the convention during an official visit to Israel Monday.
"It is unprecedented in modern times for a secretary of state to address a political convention," former Under secretary of State for Political Affairs Nicholas Burns tweeted Monday. "This is not wise at a time when our chief diplomat should be focused on restoring America's lost global credibility."
Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel told CBS News last weekend it's "appropriate" for Pompeo to discuss Trump's policies at the convention.
Other speakers scheduled for Tuesday night are Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and anti-abortion advocate Abby Johnson.