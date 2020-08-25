The sun is seen behind the facade of the New York Stock Exchange on August 17, on Wall Street in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Three new companies will join the Dow Jones Industrial Average next week and three others will leave as part of a shake-up led by Apple's decision to split its stock.

Salesforce.com, Amgen and Honeywell International will join the Dow on Monday, and departing are Exxon Mobil, Pfizer and Raytheon.

The moves were necessary after Apple's 4:1 stock split reduced the index's weight in the information technology sector. The switch was also done to "help diversify the index by removing overlap between companies of similar scope and adding new types of businesses that better reflect the American economy," S&P Dow Jones said Monday.

Honeywell is the only of three that has been part of the Dow before. It was part of the blue chip index between 1925 and 2009.

Salesforce.com is a cloud computing solutions firm and Amgen is a biotechnology firm.

Exxon will leave the index for the first time since 1928, when it was Standard Oil of New Jersey. Defense contractor Raytheon has been listed since 1939 and Pfizer 2004.

"Basically Apple -- by itself -- took the technology [weighting] within the Dow down from 27.6% to 20.3%. It's a significant decline," Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices, told CNBC. "By adding Salesforce, you can come back to 23.1% of the Dow being in technology."