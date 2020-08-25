Delta's plan to furlough pilots was called "morale crushing" by the pilots union. File Photo by John Dickerson/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Delta Air Lines has told its pilots union it's planning to furlough almost 2,000 members by October unless the alliance agrees to cost-cutting measures, including a 15% cut in base pay.

Delta reported a $7 billion loss for the second quarter and warned last month that it may have to make furloughs if not enough employees volunteered for early retirement.

Monday, the carrier said it would furlough 1,900 pilots.

"We are six months into this pandemic and only 25% of our revenues have been recovered," John Laughter, Delta's senior vice president of flight operations, said in a memo to pilots. "With approximately 11,200 active pilots still on the roster following the Sept. 1 [voluntary early retirement] departures, we are simply overstaffed, and we are faced with an incredibly difficult decision."

The Air Line Pilots Association said it has already sacrificed for the company and said news of the furloughs was "morale crushing." It said 1,800 pilots have agreed to retire voluntarily.

"Delta has been planning to furlough since day one and has targeted the only major unionized employee group at our airline with layoffs," Ryan Schnitzler, chairman of Delta's Master Executive Council, said. "This threat has loomed over us since the pandemic began if ALPA did not agree to involuntary measures."

Delta CEO Ed Bastian also said Gil West, the senior executive vice president and chief operating officer, will retire after 12 years.

"In his time here, Gil has led the team that has been essential in making Delta what it is today -- the safest, most reliable airline on the planet, with an unmatched drive for innovation in every part of our business," Bastian said in a statement.