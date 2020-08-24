Postal workers load up trucks on Saturday at the Sunset Post Office in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, Calif. A coalition of activists declared a "day of action" aimed at saving the U.S. Postal Service, with nearly 700 rallies planned nationwide. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- After a grilling from the Senate on Friday, U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy returns to Capitol Hill Monday to face questions in the House about mailing ballots before the presidential election in November.

DeJoy will appear before the House oversight committee for a hearing that begins at 10 a.m. EDT.

Advertisement

House lawmakers want to hear about changes to the U.S. Postal Service ordered by DeJoy, once a major donor to President Donald Trump, since he assumed his post in June. Some have questioned whether the changes, which DeJoy said have been delayed until after the election, were designed to give Trump a political advantage by suppressing ballots by mail.

The Nov. 3 election is expected to see a record number of mail-in ballots due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The hearing will examine operational and organizational changes at the Postal Service that have resulted in delivery delays across the country, including the delivery of critical medications, and the impact of these changes on the rights of eligible Americans to cast their votes through the mail in the November elections," the panel said in a statement.

Under questioning from the Republican-led Senate homeland security committee on Friday, DeJoy sought to reassure lawmakers and the public that ballots mailed close to the election will be counted. He denied accusations that his changes were an attempt to aid Trump's re-election campaign.

"I want to assure this committee and the American public that the Postal Service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation's election mail securely and on time," he said.

"This sacred duty is my number one priority between now and election day."

The House passed a bill Saturday to block the USPS changes ordered by DeJoy and appropriate $25 billion in funding.

Robert Duncan, chairman of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors, is scheduled to join DeJoy in Monday's appearance before the House panel.