The international terminal is seen at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Calif., on March 19. The airport said Monday it's the first in the United States to use rapid COVID-19 testing for employees. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- San Francisco International Airport has become the first airport in the United States to begin a rapid COVID-19 testing program for employees, officials said Monday.

The program was deployed late last month for airline flight crews and can return test results in less than an hour, according to airport director Ivar Satero.

The city-owned airport, known commonly by its IATA airport code SFO, partnered with healthcare provider Dignity Health-GoHealth Urgent Care and St. Mary's Medical Center of San Francisco on the effort.

"SFO continues to take action to protect the health and safety of both our employees and our travelers," he said.

Tests are administered in a dedicated area of the international terminal, away from passenger traffic. Employees can make reservations for testing in advance by using a GoHealth Urgent Care app.

"SFO has conducted a very thoughtful process as it takes a leading role in creating a safe and healthy work environment for airport employees and other businesses that operate within SFO, as well as their customers, and we and our partner, Dignity Health, are excited to support those efforts," said GoHealth CEO Todd Latz.

While the rapid testing program is the first to be used at a U.S. airport, Delta Airlines and CVS Health announced last week they have implemented rapid testing for flight crews nationwide.

The program will be overseen by CVS Health clinicians at Delta hub crew lounges and officials say it returns results in fewer than 15 minutes.