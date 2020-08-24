President Donald Trump arrives on Friday to speak at the 2020 Council for National Policy Meeting, at the Ritz Carlton hotel in Arlington, Va. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The Republican Party will begin its national convention Monday, and though the event will be largely virtual, some small, official business will still take place in Charlotte, N.C.

After some last-minute wrangling to attempt to move the convention to Jacksonville, Fla., the GOP settled on keeping Charlotte as its base, but severely limiting the number of in-person events that take place there.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper warned in June it was likely that safety measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 wouldn't be lifted in time for Republicans to hold their full program of events with thousands of supporters, delegates and elected officials in attendance.

Originally scheduled to be held at the Spectrum Center, the in-person events, including a roll call of delegates, will now take place at the Charlotte Convention Center. Most other events will be virtual, including Trump's acceptance speech from the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday.

The Republican National Committee has yet to finalize a full schedule of speakers, but media reports indicate Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., South Carolina Gov. Kristi Noem, Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., will provide remarks.

Here's a glimpse at the schedule for the Republican National Convention:

Day 1 -- Monday

The first day of the convention is themed "Land of Promise," with the highlight of the day being the roll call vote of a smaller group of delegates -- 336 -- in Charlotte. They will formally nominate Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for the Republican ticket.

Day 2 -- Tuesday

The second day's theme is "Land of Opportunity," with first lady Melania Trump speaking from the newly revamped Rose Garden at the White House.

Day 3 -- Wednesday

The third day's theme is "Land of Heroes," and Pence will give remarks from Fort McHenry in Baltimore.

Day 4 -- Thursday

The final day of the RNC is themed "Land of Greatness," during which President Trump will formally accept the Republican nomination from the White House.

The convention can be viewed on television, and online using computers and mobile devices, and listened to using Amazon Alexa. The committee is also streaming the event on social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.