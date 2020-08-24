In a normal year, the convention would draw thousands of supporters, delegates and elected officials. Pool Photo by Chris Carlson/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump was officially nominated for a second term at the Republican National Convention, during a scaled down roll call vote in Charlotte, N.C., on Monday.

States were limited to six delegates at the Charlotte Convention Center, 336 total for the live roll call, unlike the Democratic National Convention where the roll call was done virtually.

Vice President Mike Pence made brief comments at the convention after he was also renominated. The roll call is usually held on Tuesday but was moved up by the party's updated schedule.

The event, scheduled to run through Thursday, will be largely virtual. Some small, official business will still take place in Charlotte, N.C.

After some last-minute wrangling to attempt to move the convention to Jacksonville, Fla., the GOP settled on keeping Charlotte as its base, but severely limiting the number of in-person events that take place there.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper warned in June it was likely that safety measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 wouldn't be lifted in time for Republicans to hold their full program of events with thousands of supporters, delegates and elected officials in attendance.

Originally scheduled to be held at the Spectrum Center, the in-person events, including Monday's roll call of delegates, took place at the Charlotte Convention Center. Most other events will be virtual, including Trump's acceptance speech from the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday.

The Republican National Committee has yet to finalize a full schedule of speakers, but media reports indicate Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., South Carolina Gov. Kristi Noem, Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., will provide remarks.

Here's a glimpse at the schedule for the Republican National Convention:

Day 1 -- Monday

The first day of the convention is themed "Land of Promise," with the highlight of the day being Monday afternoon's roll call vote of the delegates in Charlotte, who formally nominated Trump and Pence for the Republican ticket.

Day 2 -- Tuesday

The second day's theme is "Land of Opportunity," with first lady Melania Trump speaking from the newly revamped Rose Garden at the White House.

Day 3 -- Wednesday

The third day's theme is "Land of Heroes," and Pence will give remarks from Fort McHenry in Baltimore.

Day 4 -- Thursday

The final day of the RNC is themed "Land of Greatness," during which President Trump will formally accept the Republican nomination from the White House.

The convention can be viewed on television, and online using computers and mobile devices, and listened to using Amazon Alexa. The committee is also streaming the event on social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.