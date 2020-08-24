Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance told personal lawyers Monday for President Donald Trump, shown at the White House on April 30, that he will not enforce a subpoena for his tax records until the U.S. Court of Appeals issues a ruling on the president's stay request. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance has decided to hold off on enforcing a grand jury subpoena for President Donald Trump's tax returns until the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals makes a decision on a stay.

In a letter to Trump's attorney, Vance's general counsel Carey Dunne said even though the president's claims are "unlikely to succeed," it will wait on the appeals court decision.

"To ensure the Second Circuit has ample opportunity to consider thoroughly the arguments raised in your stay papers and to avoid undue further delays, the New York County District Attorney's Office hereby agrees to forebear on enforcement of the Mazars Subpoena until 5 p.m. on the second calendar day after the Second Circuit issues a decision on our application fora steal pending appeal," Dunne wrote.

U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero last week turned back Trump's latest efforts to block a grand jury subpoena for his tax returns, but the president's attorney's asked for a stay, saying the release would cause "irreparable harm."

The appeals court has scheduled a hearing for Sept. 1.

In July, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected an effort by the president to block the subpoena on grounds of "absolute presidential immunity" from state criminal laws. The high court allowed Trump to make other objections.

Vance has been investigating Trump's organization for "insurance and bank fraud" along with looking into hush-money payments to two women who claimed to have had sexual affairs with Trump prior to his election as president.