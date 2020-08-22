Video appearing to show Trayford Pellerin, 31, being shot by Lafayette, La., officers Friday night was widely shared on social media. Photo via YouTube

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- State police and the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation are investigating the officer-involved fatal shooting of 31-year-old Trayford Pellerin, a Black man whose last encounter with Lafayette police was captured on cell phone video.

Pellerin was killed after he reportedly fled officers who arrived at a convenience store around 8 p.m. responding to reports of a man in the parking lot with a knife, a statement from Trooper Derek Senegal at the Louisiana State Police said.

Officers chasing Pellerin on foot shot at him with Tasers but "they were ineffective," Senegal said.

Pellerin, still carrying a knife, tried to enter a gas station convenience store on NW Evangeline Thruway when officers fired at him. Pellerin was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead Friday night, the news announcement said. No officers were injured. The investigation is active and ongoing, Senegal said.

A spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department told KATC that the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

A video on social media was widely shared showed police opening fire at a man walking away from officers at a gas station. At least 10 shots are heard in the video.

The shooting comes as protest and unrest have roiled the nation following police-involved deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky.

"Once again, video footage has captured a horrific and deadly incident of police violence against a Black person who was brutally killed in front of our eyes," said Alanah Odoms Hebert, executive director of the ACLU of Louisiana.

"While we need to know much more about what occurred last night, we know that it began with a routine 'disturbance' call and cell phone video from the scene clearly shows Mr. Pellerin moving away - not towards - police officers, only to be tased and then brutally shot dead. Trayford Pellerin should be alive today. Instead, a family is mourning and a community is grieving," Odoms Hebert added.

Investigators said body cam video from the officers will be analyzed.