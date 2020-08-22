Aug. 22 (UPI) -- As K-12 schools reopen across the United States, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is releasing updated infection protection guidelines for schools returning to in-person learning during the coronavirus pandemic.
The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in the United States passed 175,000 Saturday, according to the online case tracker posted by Johns Hopkins University. Total U.S. confirmed cases were reported at 5.6 million with 175,843 deaths.
As the school year begins across the country, federal health officials urged caution when reopening schools for online learning.
"Everyone's goal is to prioritize the reopening of schools as safely and as quickly as possible given the many known and established benefits of in-person learning," the agency said in a report, but added, "the many benefits of in-person schooling should be weighed against the risks posed by COVID-19 spread."
The agency maintained that each school district should make decisions based on the rates of COVID-19 in the community and the district's capacity to mitigate risks within schools. Schools should follow state and local guidelines for reopening, especially in areas of high community transmission.
New recommendations included daily monitoring of local public health COVID-19 transmission data and developing protocol to communicate transparently with parents if school closures are necessary.
The agency said the lowest risk for in-person learning could take place at schools with a "hybrid" learning model involving some online mixed with in-person classes. Small in-person classes with alternating or staggered schedules, and cohorts of students and teachers that did not mix freely were also encouraged.
For all schools, the CDC recommended cloth face coverings for students, teachers and staff, no handling of common items, frequent handwashing and regular deep-cleaning of highly touched surfaces in school facilities. The agency also recommended eating lunch in small groups instead of lunchrooms, opening classroom windows and using fans, when possible, rearranging desks to face all one direction and installing plastic shields in bathrooms where sinks could not be 6 feet apart.
The most high-risk school scenarios were those where students and teachers freely moved throughout the school, where masks and handwashing were not enforced, where common objects were shared, and where school-wide cleaning and disinfecting were irregular.
COVID-19 poses low risks to school-aged children, with few hospitalizations compared to adults, at least in areas with low community transmission, the agency said. But children can be asymptomatic carriers of the disease, increasing risks to teachers, administrators, staff and parents in the community, the agency said.
"In order reach the goal of reopening schools as safely and as quickly as possible for in-person learning, and help schools remain open, it is important to adopt and diligently implement actions to slow the spread of COVID-19 inside the school and out in the community," the report said.
Meanwhile some of the virus hot spots in New York, Florida, Texas and Arizona showed reduced new cases of COVID-19 with levels dropping below those reported in May and June.
In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a record low in positivity rate and hospitalizations for new cases of COVID-19. The New York State Department of Health reported that the rate of positive tests remained below 1% for the 15th consecutive day, with a new low rate of 0.69% reported Saturday.
New hospitalizations dropped to 463 in the state and the number of patients in intensive care was at 116, a new low since mid-March, the governor's office reported. Four deaths were reported Friday along with 653 new confirmed cases.
"This shows that protecting public health and reopening our economy aren't mutually exclusive if done the right way, and record-high testing doesn't equal more positive tests," Cuomo said in a statement. "New Yorkers have driven this recovery and I urge everyone to stay New York tough -- wear masks, socially distance and stay disciplined. This thing isn't over yet."
New York has reported 429,165 cases and 32,456 deaths since the pandemic began.
In Florida, the positive test rate fell below 5% for the first time since the virus spiked in June, when the rate was 15%, the Florida Department of Health announced. The daily rate of positive cases was 4.89% Saturday, when the state reported 4,311 new cases and 107 more deaths.
In total, Florida has reported 597,597 people who tested positive for COVID-19 and 10,411 deaths as of Saturday. A total of 36,329 residents have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic, the state health department said.
As some Florida schools reopened with students having the option of virtual learning, Gov. Ron DeSantis has asserted that risks to children from the virus are lower than the flu.
"The fact is, in terms of the risk to school kids, this is lower risk than seasonal influenza," DeSantis said in early August.
All schools across the state will be open by Aug. 31.
In Texas, new cases began to drop and the number of hospitalizations fell to 5,566 as of Friday, a drop of 1,066 within a week, the state's health department reported. There were 4,651 new cases with the testing positivity rate over seven days at 14.4%. On Friday 258 more deaths were reported, bringing the total number of Texas deaths to 11,051.
The Texas department of education will start posting the number of coronavirus cases reported in schools on a state website, the Texas Tribune reported. Schools must report COVID-19 cases to the Texas Education Agency and Department of State Health Services within 24 hours, Mike Morath, the state education commissioner said.
In Arizona, the infection number of new cases dropped to 996 Saturday, with 68 deaths the lowest reported since mid-June. The positive test rate was less than 5%, the lowest since May, KTAR reported.
Schools in two counties were cleared to reopen, but school districts in 13 other counties, including heavily populated Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties, have not cleared state health benchmarks. Many Arizona schools were scheduled to reopen Aug. 17 and have delayed their plans.
Gov. Doug Ducey said that mandatory mask regulations and a clampdown on nightclubs and bars was working to drive down the numbers, but that it was not time to ease up on restrictions.
"Returning our kids to the classroom, reuniting with our loved ones -- all of these depend on continued responsible behavior," Ducey said Thursday. "I urge everyone to stay the course."
An Arizona teacher testifying Aug. 6 in Congress warned that in-person classes would turn schools into a "petri dish" after she and two other teachers in one school contracted COVID-19 during summer school and one died. Angela Skillings said she feared that more teachers would become sickened, like she was.
"Together as a staff, we are worried about each other and about what can happen and we are not ready to lose another staff member," she said.
World moves to reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic
A patron looks at the Edgar Degas' sculpture, titled "Little Dancer Aged Fourteen," in the "Degas at the Opera" exhibit in the West Building of the National Gallery of Art, on the first day it reopened to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, in Washington, D.C., on July 20. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The gallery reopened today on a limited basis after being closed since mid-March. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Sightseers wear face masks aboard a Statue Cruises boat with a view of The Statue of Liberty in New York City on July 20. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Statue of Liberty reopened July 20 with reduced capacity to help maintain social distancing. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A stylist wears a protective face mask while giving a haircut to a client at Roman K. Salon Luxury Hair Salon as New York City enters phase two of a four-part reopening plan on June 22. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Workers break down the street art painted on boarded up windows of a Jimmy Choo retail store in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Shoppers walk through Macy's department store in New York City after being closed for three months. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
St. Louis Chess Club employees Abby Byer and Caleb Denny play a match with the new plexiglass divider in place in St. Louis on June 22. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Byer wipes down the clock and chess pieces after use. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (L) passes out face masks when he arrives at Grand Central Station to attend a nearby press conference to enter phase 1 of a four-part reopening plan in New York City on June 8. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Visitors take only side-by-side seats at tables for prevention of COVID-19 during a demonstration for reopening of Universal Studios Japan in Osaka on June 4. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
A Universal Studios Japan staff member uses an infrared thermometer to check the temperature of visitors during the demonstration. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
Harry's Bar and Restaurant is open for business in downtown Washington, D.C., a few blocks from the White House, on May 29. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
A stylist wears a protective face shield as she cuts a customer's hair at the Illusion of Shirlington salon in Shirlington, Va., on May 29. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A customer has her temperature checked before entering the salon. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Diners seated apart eat at an outdoor restaurant in Washington, D.C. on May 29. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Rev. Daryl Gray, of the Clergy Coalition, hands out face masks at the Lively Stone Church of God in St. Louis on May 26. Over 125,000 masks were distributed to churches planning to reopen in June. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
A lifeguard keeps an eye on swimmers, making sure they social distance while enjoying the water at the Wapelhorst Aquatic Facility in St. Charles, Mo., on May 26. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Several swimming facilities in the St. Louis area have opened after extra restrictions because of the pandemic. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Stylist Katie Winston (R) cuts the hair of customer Dee Broderick on the sidewalk outside the 7-0-3 Salon in Chesterfield, Mo., on May 26. Although stylists and customers wear masks, the salon has offered customers the option of haircuts outdoors for those who may have coronavirus concerns. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Employees wearing face shields and masks work at the Matsuya Ginza department store, which partially reopened in Tokyo on May 25. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted the state of emergency
in the city. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
People gather at Rye Playland Beach in New York on May 24. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Olivette Lanes owner Don Klackner uses a mop to clean the lanes at his bowling alley in Olivette, Mo., on May 19. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Dentist Ronald Sherstoff examines a high-speed drill at his office in Chesterfield, Mo., on May 19. Sherstoff has purchased an air filtration system that destroys airborne viruses that could be transmitted by the drill, and all staff members will use gowns, masks, gloves and face shields to protect themselves. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Students wear protective masks as they return to the Yankus Korchak Elementary School in Jerusalem on May 18. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
School attendance will be voluntary around Israel and classes that return to session will be at the discretion of local authorities. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
Server Tamara Martinez cleans containers at The Soda Fountain that contain candy on the first day of operation after reopening in St. Louis on May 18. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Soda jerk Ronell McCollum finishes making a Super Shake at the Soda Fountain. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Salesman Drew Murphy tries out a new mattress on the showroom floor at Mattress Giant in Richmond Heights, Mo., on May 18. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Sales clerk Sarah Rhim stocks shelves with new dresses at Mister Guy for Women Clothiers in Ladue, Mo., on May 15. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Bobby Smith (L) and his wife, Boni, enjoy drinks at an open restaurant in Lake Geneva, Wis., on May 15. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Wisconsin Supreme Court, backed by Republican lawmakers, overturned the governor's stay-at-home order. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
A man walks into a bakery in Edwardsville, Ill., on May 13. Madison County board members have agreed to reopen the county, officially going against Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's statewide stay-at-home order. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Cook Joe Eisenbraun prepares to wrap a "Heart Attack" sandwich at Crown Candy in St. Louis on May 12. Crown Candy is serving only at curbside until the stay-at-home orders are lifted in Missouri later in the month. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
A mother and child wear protective masks as they walk down a street in Paris on May 12. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI | License Photo
France has cautiously begun to lift its lockdown this week with shops allowed to reopen, including in the capital, which still faces tight restrictions. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI | License Photo
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson claps outside Downing Street in London to show his support for key workers during the coronavirus pandemic on May 7. Doctors released
Johnson from the intensive care unit in mid-April after he spent about a week in the hospital with COVID-19 Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Shoppers wear masks in the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem on May 7. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
A security guard checks the temperature of a woman before granting her entrance to the Rami Levy Atarot Mall near Jerusalem. The Atarot Mall is the first Israeli-Palestinian Mall. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
Israel opened malls and outdoor markets after more than 40 days of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
Customers have their hair washed at JF Hair Co. in Union, Mo., on May 6. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
People visit the beach after the the city relaxed restrictions in Isle of Palms, S.C, on May 6. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Nicholas Calio, president and CEO of Airlines for America, uses disinfecting wipes before testifying before a hearing on the pandemic's impact on the aviation industry May 6 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Photo by Jim Watson/UPI | License Photo
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., talks to reporters at a distance after the Senate reconvened following an extended recess due to the pandemic on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on May 4. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Peter Wolff, owner of the The Gift Nook store, looks down Main Street for customers in St. Charles, Mo., on May 4. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Jeweler Tom Wapelhorst arranges a display in his front window at Walters Jeweler in St. Charles, Mo. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Customers have lunch inside El Toro Mexican restaurant in Clute, Texas, on May 3. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo
A customer looks at merchandise inside the Boot Barn clothing store in Lake Jackson, Texas, on May 3. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo
Shoppers return to Northpark Mall in Dallas on May 1. Elbow bumps have become the new handshake. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo
Missed delivery tags hang on a storefront in Firewheel Town Center. While stores and restaurants may reopen under strict health and social distancing guidelines in Texas, many have chosen not to. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo
A hairstylist and his client wear protective face masks and gloves at a salon in Jerusalem on May 1. Israel has eased some coronavirus restrictions, allowing small stores and beauty salons to open, while maintaining the strict social distancing rules. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
Pedestrians wear mandatory face masks and gloves while shopping in Jerusalem. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo
Pedestrians no longer practice "social distancing," but continue to wear protective face masks while visiting a popular entertainment district in Beijing on April 26. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
Florida has allowed some of the state's beaches to reopen, including this one along the Space Coast near Cocoa Beach on April 26. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
A child wades in the ocean at Cocoa Beach. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
Pedestrians walk closely together in Beijing on April 19. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
Newlyweds pose for wedding photos without wearing protective face masks as the government has declared the peak threat of the COVID-19 outbreak has passed in Beijing on April 19. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
A couple continues wearing protective face masks next to a police checkpoint in Beijing on April 15. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo