A construction worker is seen wearing a face mask to guard against and prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease as he directs traffic in New York City on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- For the third day in a row, new COVID-19 cases in the United States remained below 50,000 but new deaths exceeded 1,000, according to new research data Friday.

There were 44,000 new cases on Thursday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, a decrease of more than 2,000 cases from the previous day.

Thursday was the sixth straight day with fewer than 50,000 cases. Last week, new U.S. cases averaged 52,500 per day.

The updated figures show there have been 5.575 million coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, by far the most of any nation.

National data also showed nearly 1,100 deaths on Thursday, a slight decline, but the third straight day of at least 1,000. There have been 174,300 deaths in the United States since the start of the health crisis.

New cases have been on a gradual decline since their peak in the middle of July, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield said Thursday there are positive signals.

"Interventions are going to have a lag of three or four weeks," he told the Journal of the American Medical Association in an interview. "You and I are going to see the cases continue to drop, and then hopefully this week and next week, you're going to start seeing the death rate really start to drop again."

Redfield again warned the upcoming flu season could hamper efforts to curb the coronavirus unless Americans continue to be vigilant in taking necessary precautions, like distancing and wearing face coverings.

"This fall and winter could be one of the most complicated public health times we have with the two coming at the same time," he said, adding that the CDC bought an additional 9 million doses of flu vaccine to prepare.

The CDC head said he's optimistic that Americans will heed warnings to keep complying with mitigation measures in the coming months.

More than 100 of Thursday's deaths were recorded in Florida, where the state's case total is near 590,000. The only other state with more cases is California, which has seen nearly 640,000 since the start of the pandemic.

In South Dakota, several new cases have been linked to the annual Sturgis motorcycle rally, health officials said Thursday.

Panhandle Public Health Director Kim Engel told reporters Sturgis was identified as the point of origin through contact investigations.

More than 460,000 people attended the annual 10-day event, which ended Sunday. The crowds were only slightly smaller than they were in 2019, despite the health crisis.

The rally drew widespread concern that it could become a "super-spreader" event. Witnesses reported crowds of attendees without face masks at packed bars and concerts.

South Dakota has recorded just 10,600 COVID-19 cases, fewer than all but nine other states.

USA Today reported Friday that the state's neighbor to the north, North Dakota, set a record for new cases over the past week, as did Iowa. Nevada, Tennessee and Puerto Rico saw record deaths over that same span, the report noted.