Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Sales of existing homes in the United States increased about 25% in July, the largest-ever single-month gain, the National Association of Realtors said Friday.

The 24.7% increase was the largest monthly gain since the NAR first began tracking sales in 1968. Last month also saw the highest sales pace since December 2006.

The figure accounts for closed sales that resulted from contracts signed in May and June, the NAR report said, which noted that sales grew as the number of homes on the market declined.

"The housing market is well past the recovery phase and is now booming with higher home sales compared to the pre-pandemic days," Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist, said in a statement. "With the sizable shift in remote work, current homeowners are looking for larger homes and this will lead to a secondary level of demand even into 2021."

The NAR report parallels a previous government report that showed sales of newly built homes increased 14% from May to June. Homebuilder sentiment this month has increased to its highest score in 35 years, according to the National Association of Home Builders index.

The NAR said the median price for existing homes of all types last month was $304,100, an increase of 8.5% year-to-year. The cost hike marked the 101th straight month of year-over-year gains and the first time the median topped $300,000.

"The number of new listings is increasing, but they are quickly taken out of the market from heavy buyer competition," Yun said. "More homes need to be built."