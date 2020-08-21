Postmaster General of the United States Louis DeJoy is seen on August 5 as he walks to a meeting with Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to discuss the agency's need for emergency funding, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will testify before the Senate on Friday amid some concern about the ability of the United States Postal Service to adequately deliver mail-in ballots for the November presidential election.

DeJoy will appear before the Senate homeland security and governmental affairs committee at 9 a.m. EDT to discuss recent policy changes made in the USPS that are believed to be delaying mail delivery times, as many states prepare for an influx of ballots due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There is simply no excuse for why Postmaster General DeJoy began instituting changes that have severely disrupted mail service for Michiganders and people in communities all across the country during an unprecedented public health and economic crisis," said Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., the panel's ranking Democrat.

Amid budget issues, DeJoy has led an organizational overhaul of the USPS. Among the changes has been removing mail sorting machines, including some typically used to process mail-in ballots, and cutting overtime for postal carriers.

Earlier this month, the USPS warned 46 states and Washington, D.C., that some mail ballots might not be counted in time for the election, saying time frames and deadlines for absentee voting would be "incongruous" with delivery standards.

DeJoy said Tuesday, however, that the USPS would suspend some of the changes until after the Nov. 3 vote, "to avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail" and pledged the service would be able to handle the expected increase of the volume of mail-in ballots.

The postmaster general, who was appointed by President Donald Trump in June, has said he will expand a task force on election mail to coordinate with state and local officials and keep retail hours at post offices the same. He also vowed that mail sorting equipment and collection boxes will remain in place, that no mail processing facilities will be closed and overtime will be approved as needed.

It was not immediately clear whether DeJoy will return collection boxes and sorting machines that have already been removed.

DeJoy has also agreed to testify before the House oversight and reform committee on Monday.

Trump has repeatedly denounced voting by mail, claiming that it would invite voter fraud, but all available evidence has found that mailing absentee ballots does not increase the likelihood of fraud. Trump himself regularly votes by mail in Florida.