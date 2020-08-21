Actress Lori Loughlin (L) and husband and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli exit the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston on Aug. 27, 2019. Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison in connection with the scandal on Friday. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli was sentenced to five months in federal prison for taking part in wide-ranging college admissions scam as his actress wife Lori Loughlin awaits her sentencing.

In May, Giannulli and Loughlin, best known for the ABC comedy Full House, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Boston to conspiring to fraudulently secure admission for their daughters to the University of Southern California, prosecutors said.

The couple first vigorously fought the charges but lost a bid to get them dismissed in May before entering their guilty pleas.

"I deeply regret the harm that my actions have caused my daughters, my wife and others," Giannulli said in a statement during the hearing. "I take full responsibility for my conduct. I am ready to accept the consequences and move forward with the lessons I've learned from this experience."

The judge also sentenced Giannulli to two years of supervised release, 250 hours of community service and fined $250,000, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts.

Giannulli and Loughlin were part of a group of wealthy parents, college staffers and coaches caught in a scam led by William "Rick" Singer designed to get their children admitted at selective schools.

As part of the scheme, Singer would work with college admissions and coaches to fraudulently get the students admitted into some schools as athletes while facilitating cheating on entrance exams in other incidents.

In Giannulli and Loughlin's case, their oldest daughter won provisional admission into the University of Southern California as a rowing recruit, even though she never participated in the sport. A school athletic official received $50,000 in the scam, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said the believe Giannulli participated in the scheme more aggressively than Loughlin.