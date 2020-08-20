Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and has entered quarantine after being exposed to an individual infected with the coronavirus. File Pool Photo by Toni L. Sandys/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Sen. Bill Cassidy announced Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed to an individual infected with the virus.

A statement from the Louisiana Republican's office said that Cassidy has contacted his physician and is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations including quarantining for 14 days and notifying those who he may have had contact with after testing positive on Thursday.

"I am strictly following the direction of our medical experts and strongly encourage others to do the same," Cassidy said.

In addition to Cassidy, 13 other members of Congress have either tested positive for COVID-19 or reported symptoms but were unable to get tested, including Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill.; Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz.; Rep. Louis Gohmert, R-Texas; Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va.; Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C.; Rep Neal Dunn, R-Fla.; Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y.; Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa.; Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-S.C.; Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass.; Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla. and Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah.

On March 8, Reps. Mark Meadows, Paul Gosar, Doug Collins and Matt Gaetz and Sen. Ted Cruz all self-quarantined after interacting with a guest who tested positive for COVID-19 at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

The House in May passed a resolution to allow lawmakers to vote by proxy amid the pandemic and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi required masks during in-person committee proceedings last month after Gohmert tested positive.