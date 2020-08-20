The Lyft logo is seen at the Nasdaq Marketplace in New York City on March 29, 2019. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Lyft announced Thursday it will suspend operations in California due to a new court order that forces ride-share companies to hire their drivers as employees rather than contractors.

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Ethan Schulman this month ordered Lyft and competitor Uber to make their California drivers employees. A group of attorneys general filed a lawsuit in May saying the ride-share businesses were sidestepping work rules that would pay drivers a minimum wage, overtime and other benefits.

Lyft said Thursday it will pull out of California rather than hire its drivers as employees.

"What Sacramento politicians are pushing is an employment model that four out of five drivers don't support," Lyft wrote on its blog. "This change would also necessitate an overhaul of the entire business model -- it's not a switch that can be flipped overnight."

Uber previously said it would also leave, but has not yet done so. The company is considering moving to a model in California that would classify drivers as independent franchises.

"This is similar to how Uber Black operated a decade ago, with higher prices and less reliability," Uber spokesman Noah Edwardsen said. "In some models, drivers bring their own cars; in others, the cars are owned by the fleet."