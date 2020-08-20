Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced Thursday that authorities have arrested nine people, including the Houston rapper Jermaine West, on a slew of drug charges.

Acting Assistant General Brian C. Rabbitt of the Justice Department's Criminal Divison said the 42-year-old West, who goes by the stage name Breadman, has been charged in participating in two conspiracies: one to distribute meth and cocaine and the other to distribute prescription opioids.

Advertisement

West with Jonathan Rawlins, 44, and Bobby Pharms, 34, all from Houston, Texas, have been charged with participating in a conspiracy to sell meth and cocaine near schools and other locations in Houston from 2018 to 2019, prosecutors said.

A federal grand jury returned the indictment under seal Aug. 13 but it was unsealed in its entirety Thursday after authorities took Rawlins into custody, the Justice Department said.

RELATED Former Uber security officer charged with concealing 2016 breach

Prosecutors accuse West of also having conducted "some of the illegal activity" within 1,000 feet or Houston's Worthing High School.

The indictment also charges West of being involved with Tersha French, 46, Ronald Lucas, 40, and Antonia Vega, 32, of Houston as well as Cynthia Ngwaba, 46, of Richmond, Texas; Leon Covin, 47, of Katy, Texas; and Toni Maria Nalintya, 48, of Pearland, Texas, with distributing prescription opioids.

Prosecutors accuse them of conducting their illegal business via the Ennis Street Pharmacy and Barker Cypress Pharmacy in Houston.

If convicted, West along with Rawling and Pharms could face life in prison and possible fines of up to $10 million while for each count related the prescription drug charges, he and his coconspirators face up to 20 years and fines of up to $1 million, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas said.