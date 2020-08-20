Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A former U.S. soldier was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for distributing instructions to make explosives, the Justice Department announced.

Jarret William Smith, 24, was sentenced Thursday after saying he wanted to travel to Ukraine to fight with a far-right military group.

Smith, who formerly served as a specialist 1st class infantry soldier at Fort Riley in Kansas, pleaded guilty to two counts of distributing information related to explosives, destructive devices and weapons of mass destruction in February.

He joined the Army in June 2017 and was arrested in September 2019 after the FBI tracked him for several months while he was stationed in Texas.

A month prior to his arrest, Smith told an undercover FBI agent that he was looking for "radicals" like himself, about killing members of the anti-fascist left-wing group Antifa and about destroying nearby cell towers.

He also instructed undercover FBI agents on how to make a vehicle bomb and provided agents with a recipe for creating improvised napalm.