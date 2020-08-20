Airbnb's change came one day after it filed paperwork to prepare for its initial public offering. File Photo by Prathan Chorruangsak/Shutterstock/UPI

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Airbnb announced a worldwide ban Thursday to prohibit all parties and events at listed properties and limit occupancy, in a measure to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The company said the ban will be in effect until further notice, and specified that occupancy is restricted to no more than 16 people at each location.

Parties at Airbnb properties drew criticism last month when police spent hours breaking up a gathering at a listing in New Jersey that included hundreds of people and dozens of vehicles.

"Unauthorized parties have always been prohibited at Airbnb listings," Airbnb said in a statement. "In fact, 73% of our listings globally already ban parties in their house rules, and the vast majority of our guests behave in manners that show respect for house rules and for neighbors."

Airbnb said in other cases it's been up to hosts to determine limits. The company said the new rules aim to prevent unauthorized parties.

The new limits came one day after Airbnb filed paperwork with U.S. regulators to prepare for an initial public offering, although financial information was not disclosed.

Airbnb, like most travel sector businesses, has seen a severe decline in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It laid off nearly 2,000 workers in May.