Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are set to deliver remarks Wednesday, the third night of the Democratic National Convention.

The Democratic National Convention Committee said the theme for Wednesday's virtual program will be "A More Perfect Union," featuring presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's plans regarding the economy, immigration, gun control, climate change, and equal pay and healthcare for women.

In prepared remarks released ahead of the convention, Obama praised Biden's work as his vice president throughout his tenure in the White House.

"Over eight years, Joe was the last one in the room whenever I faced a big decision. He made me a better president. He's got the character and experience to make us a better country," Obama said.

Clinton, who lost to President Donald Trump in the 2016 election, criticized Trump's presidency and urged Americans to vote.

"I wish Donald Trump had been a better president. But, sadly, he is who he is," she said. "America needs a president who shows the same compassion, determination and leadership in the White House that we see in our communities."

Wednesday's program will also feature appearances by vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Parkland survivor Emma Gonzalez as well as musical performances by Billie Eilish and Prince Royce.