A young man looks at photographs of Black Americans who have died by violence in the United States, on a fence outside the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 4.

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Overall satisfaction in the United States with the treatment of Black persons has fallen this year to a record low, Gallup said in a new survey Wednesday.

According to the poll, just 35% of U.S. adults said they are either "very" or "somewhat" satisfied with the treatment of Black communities -- a decline of 9% since the last survey two years ago and the lowest mark Gallup has recorded since it first asked the question in 2001.

Forty-one percent of White Americans expressed satisfaction, compared to 21% of Black Americans. The figure for Whites is also a record low, but Black satisfaction is 3% higher than it was in 2018.

Sixty-five percent of respondents said they're dissatisfied with the treatment of Black Americans, most of whom (46%) said they're "very" dissatisfied. Just 11% -- including just 4% of Black adults -- said they're "very" satisfied.

"U.S. adults are about equally satisfied with the treatment of Arab people (44%) and Hispanic people (41%)," Gallup wrote. "White adults are much more satisfied than Black adults with the treatment of each group, as racial gaps in satisfaction range from 13 points (for Arab persons) to 22 points (immigrants).

"White Americans and U.S. adults overall have become less satisfied with the treatment of both the Hispanic and Asian people since 2018, but Black Americans' views on these are essentially unchanged."

Respondents are most satisfied (60%) with the treatment of Asian communities, the poll showed. Just 37% said they're satisfied with the treatment of immigrants.

The poll was taken from early June to late July amid mass civil rights protests nationwide that spawned from the police killing of George Floyd in May.

Gallup polled more than 1,200 U.S. adults for the survey, which has a margin of error of between 4 and 7 points.