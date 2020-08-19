The ruling could mean the end of the case against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Florida appellate court on Wednesday upheld a lower judge's ruling suppressing surveillance video in New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's solicitation case.

The three-judge panel of the Florida 4th District Court of Appeal agreed with Palm Beach County Judge Leonard Hasner, who said in May 2019 that police failed to meet the guidelines of a search warrant to surveil the Orchids Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla.

Kraft, 79, is accused of soliciting a prostitute on at least two occasions at the massage parlor in 2019. Officials said the encounters were captured on surveillance cameras at the spa about 80 miles north of Miami. He has denied wrongdoing.

Two dozen other men are also accused of paying for sex at the spa.

"We find the trial courts properly concluded that the criminal defendants had standing to challenge the video surveillance and that total suppression of the video recordings was constitutionally warranted," the appeals court said.

Prosecutors could appeal the case to the Florida Supreme Court, but if not, it would end the case against Kraft.

"We are pleased that the Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal has ruled in our favor by affirming suppression of recordings that should have never been taken," a spokesman for Kraft said in a statement to The New York Times.

"This ruling protects the constitutional rights and civil liberties of all the men and women who were illegally spied on in this case. More broadly, this ruling will further protect the civil liberties of all Americans, by helping prevent future Fourth Amendment violations like those that occurred in this case.