Former President Bill Clinton is among several Democratic leaders who will speak during Tuesday's Democratic National Convention. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Democratic National Committee began the second day of its convention Tuesday, with speeches expected from former President Bill Clinton and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The event will be aired on television and streamed online beginning at 9 p.m. EDT. It includes a program called Roll Call Across America featuring voters, delegates, teachers, small-business owners and leaders from all 57 states and U.S. territories.

Advertisement

Tuesday night's featured speakers will include former acting Attorney General Sally Yates; Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del.; Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York; Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; former presidential nominee and former Secretary of State John Kerry; Clinton; and Biden's wife, Jill Biden.

Actor Tracee Ellis Ross, star of Black-ish, will emcee the event.

The second day of the convention includes meetings of the LGBTQ, rural and Native American caucuses, and the veterans and military families, climate crisis and Jewish councils.