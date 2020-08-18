Shoppers are seen at a Walmart Supercenter store in Beijing, China. The retailer said in an earnings report Tuesday that sales overseas declined in the second quarter by almost 7%. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Online sales for Walmart nearly doubled in the United States in the second quarter, rising 97% as more Americans stayed home and used web devices to buy items during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walmart reported the figures in an earnings report posted on its website Tuesday. The second quarter accounts for 13 weeks that ended on July 31.

Advertisement

The retailer said same-store sales also grew 9.3% during the three-month period, led by food and general merchandise purchases.

"I want to give a big thanks to our associates for their tireless efforts during these unprecedented times," said Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon. "We also appreciate the trust and confidence of our customers. We remain focused on serving them well now and expanding our set of global capabilities to serve them well into the future."

Walmart said total revenue increased by 5.6%, but Walmart International saw a net sales decrease of nearly 7% for the quarter.

"Changes in currency rates negatively affected net sales by approximately $2.4 billion," the retailer said in a statement. "Excluding currency, net sales would have been $29.6 billion."

Overseas sales included the impact of the government-mandated closure of its Flipkart business in India, the company noted.

Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs told CNBC Walmart expects a bump in sales if Congress approves another direct stimulus payment to Americans.