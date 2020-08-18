The S&P 500 set a new record high and officially entered a bull market at the end of trading Tuesday, while the Nasdaq Composite finished with slight gains and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 achieved a new record high at the end of trading on Tuesday, entering a new bull market.

The S&P 500 rose 0.23% to end the day at 3,389.78 points, surpassing its previous record close of 3,386.15 on Feb. 19, and erasing its losses since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nasdaq Composite ended the day with slight gains, rising 0.73%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 66.84 points or 0.24%.

Advertisement

Tuesday's gains saw the S&P 500 rally from a bear market, which is defined as a 20% decline, and officially become a bull market after setting a record high.

Tech stocks continued to dictate the markets as Amazon stock increased 4.09%, Alphabet gained 2.61%, Netflix grew 1.97%, Apple rose 0.83% and Facebook closed up 0.45% to push markets higher.

On the other hand, Boeing contributed to the Dow's losses Tuesday as stocks fell 1.03% following plans to conduct another round of job cuts after previously announcing plans to cut 160,000 employees in response to canceled orders.

"The pandemic has been tough on our people, our business and our industry. While there have been some signs of recovery, the reality is we're in a challenging position," Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said in a message to employees Monday.

Calhoun said a new round of layoffs would be offered to employees next week.