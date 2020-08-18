Vice chairman Ron Meyer departed NBCUniversal Tuesday amid what he described as an extortion attempt related to an extramarital affair that he disclosed to the company. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- NBCUniversal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer announced his departure from the company on Tuesday, citing an extortion attempt related to an extramarital affair.

Meyer, 75, issued a statement saying that he disclosed to his family and the company that he reached a settlement "under threat, with a woman outside the company who had made false accusations against me."

He added that he had a "very brief and consensual affair" with the woman many years ago.

"I made this disclosure because other parties learned of the settlement and have continuously attempted to extort me into paying them money or else they intended to falsely implicate NBCUniversal, which had nothing to do with this matter, and to publish false allegations about me," Meyer wrote.

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell informed employees of Meyer's departure in an email on Tuesday.

"Last week Ron Meyer informed NBCUniversal that he had acted in a manner which we believe is not consistent with our company policies or values," Shell wrote. "Based on Ron's disclosure of these actions, we have mutually concluded that Ron SHould leave the company, effective immediately."

Meyer led the Universal film studio from 1995 to 2012, before being replaced by Shell, but remained at the company in a diminished role with the title of executive vice chairman.