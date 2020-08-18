Voters cast ballots at the Arlington Arts Center during the Democratic presidential primary on March 3 in Arlington, Va. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- More Americans are now more engaged in the 2020 U.S. presidential election than at any other point in this election cycle, a Gallup survey showed Tuesday.

More than seven in 10 of respondents said they have given a lot of thought to the vote in November. The figure was under 60% in late April in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the survey, Republicans (70%) hold a six-point lead over Democrats (64%) when it comes to "enthusiasm" about voting.

Republicans held a similar enthusiasm lead in 2016.

Gallup noted, however, that Republicans were also more enthusiastic in 2012, before Democratic President Barack Obama won a second term.

"Today's level of enthusiasm is relatively high for August of an election year, matched only by 2004, when 67% said they felt more enthusiastic than usual about voting," Gallup wrote.

"However, the trends show that enthusiasm typically increases to the low to mid-60s by Election Day. The one exception is 2016, when relatively few adults felt more enthusiastic about voting in both May (46%) and November (47%), perhaps because of the historical unpopularity of the two major-party candidates."

Gallup said more insight for voter enthusiasm will come after both parties hold their national conventions. The Democrats are staging theirs this week and Republicans will next week.

Gallup polled more than 1,000 U.S. adults for the survey, which has a margin of error of between 4 and 6 points.