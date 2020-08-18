Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Commissioners in Mississippi narrowed the choices for the state's new flag design to five during a meeting on Tuesday.

The nine-member flag commission selected five designs that will serve as the finalists for the state's new flag after Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill in June mandating the removal of the previous flag, which featured the Confederate emblem.

"Those flags will fly one after another for a minute or two in front of the Old Capitol a week from (Tuesday) at 10:30 a.m. Also, while that's happening, we'll be clearing the rights with the people who designed the flags," said Katie Blount, director of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.

Four of the five finalists feature either a magnolia flower or magnolia tree while the fifth includes a red, white and blue shield with a single star above it. All five designs include the words "In God We Trust," as required by the mandate to change the flag.

Commissioners on Tuesday modified three of the finalists to include 20 stars in a circle representing Mississippi's status as the 20th state in the Union and a gold star made of diamonds to represent the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and other indigenous groups.

Reeves signed the law to replace the previous flag, which was adopted in 1894 and featured blue, white and red stripes and the Confederate emblem in its corner. The state House and Senate both voted to alter the design, describing the decision as "a solemn occasion to come together as a Mississippi family, reconcile and move forward together."

More than 1,000 designs were submitted to the committee before being narrowed down to 147, nine and ultimately the five that were selected Tuesday.

The commission will meet on Aug. 25 before submitting a final design to Reeves and the state legislature on Sept. 2.

Finally, Mississippians will cast votes in favor of or against the new design during the Nov. 3 election.