Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Amazon announced Tuesday that it plans to create 3,500 new tech and corporate jobs in several U.S. cities, and will spend more than $1.4 billion to expand.

Amazon said it will build "tech hubs" in six cities -- Dallas, Detroit, Denver, New York City, Phoenix and San Diego -- to accommodate "host teams supporting businesses."

Amazon presently employs about 35,000 workers at 18 North American hubs.

"People from all walks of life come to Amazon to develop their career -- from recent graduates looking for a place to turn their ideas into high-impact products, to veterans accessing new jobs in cloud computing thanks to our upskilling programs," Amazon Senior Vice President Beth Galetti said in a statement.

"These 3,500 new jobs will be in cities across the country with strong and diverse talent pools."

The jobs will be added in various Amazon sectors, including the AWS web services division, Alexa, Amazon Advertising, Amazon Fashion, OpsTech and Amazon Fresh. The workers will be infrastructure architects, software engineers, data scientists, product managers and user experience designers, the company said.

Amazon said 2,000 of the jobs will be located at the former Lord & Taylor department store building on Fifth Avenue in New York City. It will be converted into 630,000 square feet of office space. Lord & Taylor filed for bankruptcy this month.

The mega-retailer will add 600 positions in Dallas, 500 in Phoenix, 200 in San Diego and 100 in both Detroit and Denver.

Amazon said it has spent more than $350 billion on its U.S. operations and created more than 600,000 jobs over the past decade.