Native peoples gather on the tundra in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to call for permanent protections against drilling and climate change, near Arctic Village, Alaska, on May 30, 2009. File Photo by Lou Dematteis/Spectral Q/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Trump administration finalized a decision Monday to open parts of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to drilling for the first time after more than 30 years of industry lobbying efforts.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt signed a record of decision implementing the move, clearing the way for the government to auction off leases along the refuge's 1.6 million-acre coastal plain later this year -- the so-called 1002 Area.

Bernhardt said the order complies with tax reform legislation under which the Interior Department was instructed to conduct oil and gas leasing on the refuge.

"Our program meets [a] legal mandate ... for production and support facilities [lease holders] need to find and develop these important Arctic oil and gas resources," he said.

The 2017 tax reform included language by Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, that opened the 1002 Area. Murkowski said the section is a non-wilderness portion of the refuge and her provision carved out only a "small portion" for drilling.

The 1002 Area represents about 8% of total acreage in the refuge.

"This is a capstone moment in our decades-long push to allow for the responsible development of a small part of Alaska's 1002 Area," Murkowski said Monday. "Through this program, we will build on our already-strong record of an increasingly minimal footprint for responsible resource development."

Democrats in Congress have blocked efforts for decades to open the refuge to drilling, citing potential harm to wildlife like caribou, which use the coastal plain as a calving area, and polar bears.

Environmentalists and indigenous Alaskans also staunchly oppose drilling in the wildlife refuge.