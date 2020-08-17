The former CEO argues that McDonald's knows he can't publicly respond to its lawsuit because of a gag order connected to the separation agreement. File Photo by Billie Jean Shaw/UPI

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Former McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook says efforts by the fast food giant to recover the $42 million severance package it paid him last fall is "meritless."

In a lawsuit this month, McDonald's said Easterbrook hid various relationships with female employees at the time he was fired last fall.

McDonald's dismissed Easterbrook over a consensual relationship with a female subordinate and ultimately paid him severance and benefits. The company argues that it later learned that he'd had additional relationships and had sent dozens of nude and explicit photographs and videos depicting the women from his company e-mail account.

The company paid the severance because it dismissed Easterbrook "without cause," but it now argues that knowledge of the other relationships and emails would have constituted cause for termination.

In a filing in Delaware, Easterbrook called on the court to dismiss the suit, saying all emails and data from his phone were previously available on McDonald's servers and accessible to the company before he signed the separation agreement.

"McDonald's -- a sophisticated entity represented by numerous internal and external experts when it entered into the separation agreement -- is aware that it cannot credibly allege a breach of contract claim," Easterbrook states in the filing. "Instead, it improperly seeks to manufacture claims for a breach of fiduciary duty or fraud."

Easterbrook also argues that disagreements over stock grants must be heard in Illinois, where the company headquarters are located. McDonald's was incorporated in Delaware.

The former CEO also argues that McDonald's knows he can't publicly respond to its lawsuit because of a gag order connected to the agreement.

"McDonald's Corporation filed a meritless -- and misleading -- lawsuit in the wrong forum," his suit states.

McDonald's says it stands by the facts in its legal complaint.