Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Police in Texas said a man has barricaded himself in a home with three hostages after shooting three officers who were responding to a call at the residence.

The three wounded officers were in stable condition at a local hospital, interim Cedar Park Police Chief Mike Harmon told reporters as he pleaded with the suspect, believed to be a male in his 20s, to turn himself in before anyone else is hurt.

"Please, if you are listening to this, please come out and surrender yourself peacefully so we can resolve this situation peacefully tonight," Harmon told the suspect through the press.

We are on scene of a shooting where multiple Cedar Park Police Officers have been shot while responding to a call at a home off Natalie Cove. Subject is barricaded inside the home and multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene. pic.twitter.com/4Wwel2jUVe— Cedar Park Police (@CedarParkPD) August 16, 2020

Harmon said the situation began at around 3:10 p.m. when police received a call from the suspect's mother who said her son had kicked in the door to the house and was acting "aggressively."

Three officers who responded were shot upon entering the residence, Harmon said, stating they returned fire but it was unknown if the suspect had been hit in the gunfight.

The wounded officers were able to exit the home and call for assistance as the suspect barricaded himself in the Natalie Cove residence, a suburb of Austin, taking his mother, a juvenile and a third person whose age is unknown hostage, Harmon said.

Harmon told reporters that they have responded to the residence before and that the suspect may suffer from "mental health issues."

Authorities have been in contact with the suspect and the hostages and negotiators were attempting to bring this situation to a conclusion, he said.

"It is our goal to bring this to a peaceful resolution, as everybody knows. We don't want to see anybody else getting hurt," Harmon said.

In a tweet, the Cedar Park Police Department said several law enforcement agencies were at the residence.

"This remains a very active scene," it said.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement asking all Texans to join him in prayer for the officers injured in the shooting.

"Our hearts are with the police officers who were injured while protecting the Cedar Park community this afternoon," he said. "We must never take for granted the service and sacrifice of our law enforcement officers, and the State of Texas stands ready to provide the support and resources needed to bring justice to those involved."