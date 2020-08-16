White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Sunday pledged that the U.S. Postal Service will not remove any more mail-sorting machines between now and Election Day. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Sunday that the U.S. Postal Service will not dismantle any additional mail-sorting machines in the lead up to November's election.

Appearing on CNN's State of the Union Meadows described reports that USPS sorting machines were decommissioned following orders from Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was a "political narrative."

Advertisement

"Sorting machines between now and Election Day will not be taken offline," Meadows said.

On Saturday, USPS spokesman Rod Spurgeon issued a similar statement, saying the service would stop taking down mail collection boxes until after Election Day after it had begun the process earlier in the week, targeting boxes in Indiana, Montana, New York and Oregon.

The comments came after Thomas Marshall general counsel and executive vice president for the USPS, sent the letters to 46 states and Washington, D.C. warning that some mail-in ballots might not be counted in time for the November election.

Internal documents obtained by news outlets including NBC News showed that DeJoy had ordered the decommissioning of 671 letter sorting machines.

Congressional Democrats including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, New York Rep. Carolyn Maloney, chairwoman of the oversight and reform committee, and Sen. Gary Peters, ranking member of the Senate committee on homeland security and governmental affairs requested that DeJoy and Chairman of the USPS Board of Governors Robert Duncan testify at in an urgent hearing on Aug. 24.

"The postmaster general and top Postal Service leadership must answer to the Congress and the American people as to why they are pushing these dangerous new policies that threaten to silence the voices of millions, just months before the election," they wrote.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly spoken out against the mail-in ballot process, alleging it will lead to widespread fraud.

DeJoy, a Trump donor who was appointed by the president amid the pandemic in May, said the USPS still has "ample capacity" to handle the anticipated surge of mail-in ballots due to the COVID-19 pandemic despite implementing policies such as cutting overtime for mail carriers and removing letter collection boxes that appear to have slowed the mail delivery process.

Meadows on Sunday asserted that all sorting machines not part of an "already scheduled reallocation" would remain in place and that the decommissioning was not "new initiative by this postmaster general."

He also downplayed the importance of sorting machines in handling the increased volume of ballots traveling through the postal system.

"A sorting machine to handle 100 million ballots, it's like a gnat on an elephant's back," he said. "It's not going to matter with 8.6 billion pieces of mail going through the Postal Service every year."

Meadows called on Congress to cut its recess short and return to Washington, D.C, to negotiate funding for the USPS as well as additional coronavirus stimulus measures, saying Trump would be open to signing such legislation.

"I'm all about piecemeal. If we can agree on postal, less let's do it," Meadows said. "Speaker Pelosi said she won't do anything unless it is a big deal. We offered $10 billion."

Schumer told CNN on Sunday he and Pelosi are "looking at having a standalone bill" to fund the Postal Service.

"Speaker Pelosi and I are looking at having a standalone bill. The house -- she can call it back into session, she can do that, I hope she will," he said, adding he would send Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell a letter requesting to call the Senate back into session.