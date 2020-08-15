Trending Stories

USPS halts removal of collection boxes
USPS warns states that some mail-in ballots might not be counted
United Nations rejects U.S. proposal to extend Iran arms embargo
Trump donates $100K paycheck to National Park Service
Appeals court rules against California's ban on large-capacity magazines
Steve Martin turns 75: a look back
