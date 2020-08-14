President Donald Trump has opposed the toppling or removal of U.S. monuments linked to slavery or racism. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced Friday that he donated his most recent quarterly paycheck to the National Park Service.

He revealed the $100,000 donation in a tweet along with a photo of the check -- minus his bank account number this time.

"I promised YOU I would not take a dime of salary as your President. I donate the entire $400,000! It is my honor to give $100,000 to @NatlParkService to help repair and restore our GREAT National Monuments. So important to our American History! Thank You!!" Trump tweeted.

This is the second time Trump has donated his salary to the National Park Service. In March 2017, he gave up his first paycheck as president to the agency.

Friday's donation comes more than a month after Trump signed an executive order protecting U.S. monuments like those toppled for having connections to racism or slavery. The statues were targeted in protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.