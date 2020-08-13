A bottle of hand sanitizer is seen on a table in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on May 5. File Photo by Alex Wong/UPI/Pool | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration warned Thursday that another harmful chemical has been found in hand sanitizers connected to a manufacturer in Mexico and should not be used.

The agency said certain sanitizer products from Mexican company Harmonic Nature S de RL have tested positive for 1-propanol contamination. The chemical, it said, "is not an acceptable ingredient for hand sanitizer products marketed in the United States and can be toxic and life-threatening when ingested."

The FDA said products with 1-propanol have been added to its do-not-use list.

Federal regulators first warned consumers weeks ago about hand sanitizers that included methanol, which can be toxic if absorbed through the skin. It has so far listed nearly 150 products that tested positive for methanol or 1-propanol.

"The agency continues to add certain hand sanitizers to the import alert to stop these products from legally entering the U.S. market and has issued warning letters to companies that violate federal law," the FDA said in a statement.

Most of the flagged hand sanitizer products are from Mexico but some are made in the United States and China.