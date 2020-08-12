President Donald Trump on Wednesday also released eight new recommendations for schools to reopen. Pool Photo by Doug Mills/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for additional funding for schools, including additional money for schools that reopen in-person.

Appearing during a back-to-school event at the White House, Trump asked Congress to appropriate another $105 billion for schools while maintaining his stance that schools that choose to open with online instruction only should not receive federal funding.

"What I'd like to do is I'd like to see the money follow the student," Trump said. "If a school is going to be closed and we're giving all of this money on the federal basis to a school, and if the student is going to go to a different school ... I think the money should follow the student."

Trump was also critical of some schools' plans to have students alternate between one day of in-person instruction and a day of online instruction.

"The concept of every other day seems a little ridiculous, right?" Trump said. "If you're going to do it, you do it. If you're not going to do it -- the concept of going back, even from a management standpoint from the school, every other day seems strange."

During a press conference later Wednesday afternoon, Trump outlined eight recommendations for in-person school reopenings including advising schools to encourage frequent hand washing or sanitizing, maintain "high standards" of hygiene and ventilation, minimize large indoor gatherings, social distance around high-risk individuals, encourage the use of masks when social distancing is not possible, and liberally post instructions about hygiene and social distancing.

The White House also recommended that students and teachers understand the symptoms of COVID-19 and self-asses their health every morning before arriving to school.

Trump pledged that his administration would provide 125 million reusable masks to schools throughout the country and said the administration is prepared to deploy teams from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to aid school reopenings.