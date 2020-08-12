Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A produce company in Washington issued a recall for salsa made from onions linked to a salmonella outbreak that has sickened more than 600 people.

Spokane Produce recalled several varieties of salsa products, including Saddlin' Up Salsa in mild, medium and hot, and Salsa Verde. The company said Tuesday that no other products it makes were affected.

Advertisement

The company said no illnesses have been reported in association with its products.

The recall was initiated by one issued by Thomson International earlier this month for red, yellow and white onions linked to a salmonella outbreak.

The Food and Drug Administration said at least 640 people have been sickened by the outbreak, including 85 who have been hospitalized. Illnesses have been reported in 43 states.

The Spokane Produce products were distributed in Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington between May 13 and Aug. 19.

Other companies that use the produce in prepared foods have also recalled their products, including pasta and chicken salad sold by Taylor Farms, and diced onion and mirepoix sold by Marketside.

Thomson International onions are sold at various stores, including Kroger, Publix and Giant Eagle. The affected produce may not carry a label indicating their origin, so the Food and Drug Administration is recommending that consumers throw away any onions of unknown origin.

Salmonella infection can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In serious cases, the bacteria can cause arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.