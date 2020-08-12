Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A powerful derecho that tore through the Midwest earlier this week also flattened more than 10 million acres of crops in Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds said.

Among the crops destroyed were about 43% of the state's corn and soybean yields.

"Although it will take days or weeks to know the full scope of damage, initial reports are significant," Reynolds said Tuesday.

More than 600,000 customers also remained without power in the region Wednesday after the derecho -- a fast-moving line of severe thunderstorms -- tore through the area earlier this week.

About 300,000 of those customers were located in Iowa, according to poweroutage.us, the state's three largest metropolitan areas of Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Davenport continued to report widespread outages.

Two deaths have also been reported as a result of the storm including a 63-year-old bicyclist who was struck by a large falling tree and a 73-year-old woman who was found in a mobile home that was damaged by the derecho.

Reynolds said the storm resulted in more widespread damage than typical tornadoes and issued emergency declarations in 20 counties.

"It is just about across the entire state, very widespread and significant, significant damage has been done," she said.