California Sen. Kamala Harris speaks to reporters following a Democratic presidential primary debate in Miami, Fla., on June 27, 2019. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The selection of California Sen. Kamala Harris as Joe Biden's running mate on the Democratic ticket has been met largely with praise in many political and economic circles.

Biden made his long-awaited announcement on Tuesday, saying Harris will run on the ticket as his vice presidential candidate. Harris, the former attorney general of California, was long believed to be a top contender for the slot, along with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, California Rep. Karen Bass and former ambassador Susan Rice, all of whom reacted enthusiastically to the announcement.

"Her tenacious pursuit of justice and relentless advocacy for the people is what is needed right now," Bass tweeted. "Now all Americans will benefit from her work as vice president. I will do everything I can to help her and Joe Biden win in November."

"Senator Harris is a tenacious and trailblazing leader who will make a great partner on the campaign trail," Rice said in a statement. "I will do my utmost to assist Joe Biden to become the next president of the United States and to help him govern successfully."

"I've known Kamala Harris for a long time," Warren said. "She will be a great partner ... in making our government a force for good in the fight for social, racial and economic justice."

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who lost to President Donald Trump four years ago, said she's "thrilled to welcome" the 55-year-old Harris to the ticket.

"She's already proven herself to be an incredible public servant and leader."

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who competed for the Democratic presidential nomination, called Harris "a good friend and incredibly strong public servant."

"Sometimes campaigns can tear friendships apart but we grew closer -- and I know she has what it takes to lead side-by-side with Joe Biden," she added.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who at one point in the spring appeared to be the eventual Democratic nominee, lauded Biden's selection and urged his followers to support the party in November.

"[Harris] will make history as our next vice president," he tweeted. "She understands what it takes to stand up for working people, fight for health care for all, and take down the most corrupt administration in history. Let's get to work and win."

Harris' inclusion on the ticket also spurred some excitement on Wall Street -- which, until March, represented one of Trump's strongest arguments for re-election.

"I think it's great," said Marc Lasry, CEO of investment firm Avenue Capital Group and part owner of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks. "She's going to help Joe immensely. He picked the perfect partner."

"Vice President Biden's first decision is the perfect one and demonstrates his excellent judgement," Jon Henes, a partner at Kirkland & Ellis and former finance chairman of Harris' campaign, told CNBC. "Kamala's supporters will follow her lead and work non-stop to help Biden and Harris win this historic and critical election."

A daughter of Jamaican and Indian parents, Harris succeeded longtime California Sen. Barbara Boxer in 2016 and serves on the homeland security, intelligence, judiciary and budget committees.

Biden's choice has been less well-received among Republicans. Trump, as he's done with just about all of his political enemies, whipped up a derogatory nickname for her -- "Phony Kamala."

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said Harris, as California attorney general, "used her office's prosecutorial powers for political purposes."

"She led assaults against conservative non-profits, energy companies, and parents, but not violent gang members or criminal illegal aliens," he said.

"Now, she wants to turn America into San Francisco."

"Joe Biden failed his first major test as a presidential candidate by picking extreme leftist Kamala Harris, who embraces the radical defund police movement, and actually wants to slash funding for our men and women in uniform, as his running mate," House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., said in statement.