The S&P 500's record high was set in February, before the health crisis arrived in the United States.

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 neared record territory Tuesday, leading U.S. stocks higher on hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine and the prospect of a capital gains tax cut.

The S&P 500 was up 15 points to 3,377 by 12:30 p.m. EDT, less than 20 points off the all-time high (3,393.52) it set in February, right before the coronavirus pandemic arrived in the United States.

Since its plunge in March, the S&P has been steadily rising in response to unprecedented levels of fiscal and monetary stimulus and varying degrees of economic reopening.

Analysts said the S&P 500's momentum on Tuesday was partly fueled by Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement that Moscow registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine.

Despite questions about the vaccine's safety and effectiveness -- particularly considering it was developed in a diplomatically isolated nation like Russia -- the U.S. markets responded positively.

"Every time you get some good news on COVID, and now we've got a potential vaccine coming from Russia -- it's skeptical at best, but nevertheless, the market is embracing it at this point," Belpointe strategist David Nelson told Yahoo.

The index was also fueled by President Donald Trump saying Monday he's considering a capital gains tax cut.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up nearly 300 points by early afternoon and the Nasdaq was up about 10.