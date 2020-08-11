President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the U.S. government has reached a deal with Moderna to deliver 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. File Photo by CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Biotechnology company Moderna reached a deal with the U.S. government on Tuesday to deliver 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Moderna said the deal for its mRNA-1273 vaccine candidate is worth $1.525 billion and includes the option for the United States to purchase up to 400 million doses of the potential vaccine.

Advertisement

The United States has invested $2.48 billion in Moderna's vaccine candidate, after having previously invested $955 million in the development of a vaccine.

"We appreciate the confidence of the U.S. government in our mRNA vaccine platform and the continued support," Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said.

Last week, Moderna priced the vaccine at $32-$37 per dose after beginning a late-stage trial for the candidate. The company said it expects results as early as October.

The United States has also reached agreements with Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson for their vaccine candidates.

"We are investing in the development and manufacture of the top six vaccine candidates to ensure rapid delivery," Trump said during a briefing at the White House Tuesday. "The military is ready to go, they're ready to deliver a vaccine to Americans as soon as one is fully approved by the FDA and we're very close to that approval."