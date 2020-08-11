Firefighters examine debris after a major gas explosion killed at least two people and leveled three homes in Baltimore, Md., on Monday. Photo courtesy Baltimore Fire Department/Twitter

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A major gas explosion that rocked a neighborhood in Baltimore on Monday killed at least two people, authorities said Tuesday.

Officials said crews found the body of a second victim in the debris overnight, a man. Monday, they'd said a woman was killed by the blast. Nether victim has been identified.

Officials also said at least five people were removed from the debris and hospitalized with serious injuries.

The explosion also destroyed three homes in the northwest Baltimore neighborhood, near a shopping plaza.

The cause of Monday's explosion is not yet known, and Maryland Public Service Commission Chair Jason Stanek said it could take months to find out.

"With these investigations, it could take months, if not longer," he said. "Right now, our thoughts are with residents of [the neighborhood]."

The force of the blast was felt several miles away.