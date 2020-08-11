New Yorkers pass JPMorgan Chase headquarters on Park Avenue in New York City. CEO Jamie Dimon is one of 27 CEOs involved in the initiative announced Tuesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- CEOs from dozens of New York City's largest companies announced an initiative Tuesday to hire 100,000 of the city's minority and poor workers by 2030.

Organizers for the New York Jobs CEO Council said the program will aid low-income residents and underserved Black, Latino and Asian communities. The coalition also plans to provide apprenticeships and job opportunities for students at the City University of New York.

Advertisement

"Access to quality education and training for in-demand jobs is key to creating economic opportunity for youth and workers in New York," Gail Mellow, former president of LaGuardia Community College and the CEO council's leader, said in a statement.

"Our mission is to ensure people in New York's most vulnerable communities can access the skills that they need to pursue promising career pathways and benefit from the city's economic recovery."

The council has attracted some top business CEOs, including Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase, Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Sundar Pichai of Google and Hans Vestberg of Verizon.

The Federal Reserve said in May nearly 40% of U.S. job losses brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic affected low-income residents.

"Underserved communities too often pay the highest price," New York Gov, Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. "As we work to build back better from this virus, New York is confronting this injustice head-on.

"The new initiative will play an important role connecting underserved communities with career resources and access to New York's world-class educational institutions, helping ensure economic prosperity is a dream anyone can realize, no matter their zip code."