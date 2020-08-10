President Donald Trump was escorted out of a press conference on Monday evening after he said a person was shot by secret service outside of the White House. Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump was escorted out of a press conference on Monday evening after a person was shot by secret service outside of the White House.

A secret service agent approached Trump as he was delivering his daily press briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room.

After about 10 minutes the president returned and resumed the press conference, stating that there had been a shooting outside the White House.

"There was an actual shooting and somebody's been taken to the hospital. I don't know the condition of the person," Trump said. "It seems that the person was shot by secret service, so we'll see what happens."

Trump said that there were no further details immediately available but the secret service would provide a report later in the day.

The secret service on Monday evening tweeted that an officer-involved shooting took place at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Ave., adding that law enforcement was on the scene.

This is a developing story.