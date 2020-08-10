Two women wearing beauty pageant sash and head crowns applaud while they listen to speakers at the United Nations Observance of International Women's Day 2020 at U.N. headquarters in New York City on March 6. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Women still have a ways to go to achieve equality with men in the workplace and in politics, a new Gallup survey said Monday.

According to the survey, just 31% of U.S. adults believe women have achieved equality in the workplace and 34% in politics.

Advertisement

About a third said women can achieve workplace equality within 20 years and 28% said the same for politics.

Almost 80% of women said they have not achieved workplace equality and the figure was 58% among men. For politics, the split was 75%/57%.

The split is similar among political groups.

"While majorities of Republicans believe women have achieved equality in the workplace and politics, Republican women are less certain of these achievements than are Republican men: 56% of Republican women contrasted with 75% of Republican men say women have achieved equality with men in the workplace," Gallup wrote.

"Sixty-three percent of Republican women versus 82% of Republican men believe women have equality with men in politics. Meanwhile, more than nine in 10 Democratic women and men alike think women have not achieved equity in both the workplace and politics."

Gallup polled more than 3,400 U.S. adults for the survey, which has a margin of error of 3 points.