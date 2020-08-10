The Dow rose more than 350 points Monday following strong gains from Boeing, Nike and Caterpillar. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained more than 350 points on Monday as gains by Boeing, Nike and Caterpillar helped to offset falling tech stocks.

The blue-chip index ended the day up 357.96 points, or 1.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.27% and tech stocks pushed the Nasdaq Composite down 0.39%.

Advertisement

Boeing stock was among the best-performing stocks in the Dow on Monday, rising 5.52%, while Caterpillar -- considered a bellwether for the global economy -- increased 5.26% and Nike gained 3.49%.

Tech stocks, which have helped to push markets higher in recent weeks, faltered on Monday.

Netflix stock fell 2.29%, Facebook dropped 2.03%, Microsoft declined 1.99% and Google's parent company, Alphabet, slid 0.1%. Apple stock, meanwhile, gained 1.45% as the company nears $2 trillion valuation.

Monday's gains came after the Dow rose 3.8% last week, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite increased 2.5%.