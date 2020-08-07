U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned the United States will take action against those who undermine Libya's peace, security or stability. Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has imposed sanctions against three Libyans, a Malta-based company and a cargo ship for their involvement in a smuggling network the United States says is contributing to the instability of the North African nation.

In a statement on Thursday, the Treasury said it blacklisted Libyan national Faysal al-Wadi, the Maraya cargo ship he operates and his associates Musbah Mohamad M Wadi and Nourddin Milood M Musbah as well as Alwefaq Ltd, which operates out of Malta, for smuggling fuel and drugs from the North African country to the European island nation.

"The United States is committed to exposing illicit networks exploiting Libya's resources for their own profit while hurting the Libyan people," Deputy Treasury Secretary Justin G. Muzinich said in a statement.

According to the Treasury, Wadi's trafficking operation transported drugs from Libya's Zuwarah Port to Hurd's bank, a well-established location of illegal maritime transactions outside of Malta's territorial waters.

"Wadi also smuggled drugs and Libyan fuel into Malta itself," the Treasury said, "Madi has kept all official documentation clear of his name, while being the primary organizer of smuggling operations using the vessel Maraya."

Wadi, his associates and Alwefaq were designated by the State Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control under an Obama-era executive order that calls for all U.S. property and assets of those found complicit in threatening the peace, security or stability of Libya to be blocked.

The Maraya was also designated as blocked property of Alqwfaq as it has interests in the vessel.

"Today's sanctions show that the United States will take concrete actions in response to those who undermine Libya's peace, security or stability," U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.