White House chief of staff Mark Meadows (L) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin walk through the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to a meeting with Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to discuss the next COVID relief bill.

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Republicans and Democrats say they're making progress, but still aren't in agreement on the next COVID-19 relief bill as a self-imposed deadline looms Friday.

With a goal of reaching a deal by week's end, House Democratic leaders and White House negotiators emerged from a three-hour meeting late Thursday and said there remain divisions on key issues.

It was unclear if the two sides would meet again Friday, when the Senate was originally supposed to begin its August recess.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters late Thursday House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer didn't seem "serious" about wanting to find a deal.

Meadows said the White House offered "significantly greater" compromises than Democrats for the relief package, and added that President Donald Trump is "coming to the realization that perhaps some of our Democrats ... are not serious about compromise and are not serious about trying to meet the needs of the American people."

"I think there's a lot of issues we are close to a compromise position on, but I think there's a handful of very big issues that we are still very far apart," Mnuchin added.

One issue is funding for state and local governments whose finances have been sapped by the pandemic, he said. The administration has resisted "bailouts" for local governments while Democrats are seeking nearly $1 trillion for state aid.

Schumer said he was "very disappointed" in the meeting.

"They were unwilling to meet in the middle," he said.

"We are very far apart -- it's most unfortunate," Pelosi added, saying that Meadows slammed the table and stormed out of the room at one point -- a claim Meadows denied.

Pelosi said Democrats won't settle for a short-term extension for enhanced unemployment benefits in a stand-alone measure, as Republicans want, and will insist on continuing a federal payment of $600 per week. Republicans have proposed continuing the enhanced benefit, but at a reduced amount.

"We have said that we are going to have the $600," Pelosi said. "They know that we want the $600."

Pelosi and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, however, said they do expect a deal, which might include another direct stimulus payment to Americans. They just don't know when it will happen.

"I think it will at some point in the near future," McConnell told CNBC Thursday.

"Will we find a solution? We will," Pelosi added.

McConnell didn't officially adjourn the Senate for its August recess at the end of business Thursday, as originally scheduled. He allowed Senators to return to their home states, but said they will be recalled if there's a deal to vote on.

Trump threatened Thursday to take unilateral action should negotiations fail -- a move that would likely draw legal challenges for violating Congress' power of the purse.