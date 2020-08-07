Smoke is visible on the east side of the Apple Fire where firefighters are carrying out controlled burn operations to prevent further spread of the blaze. Photo courtesy of the San Bernardino National Forest

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The Apple Fire grew by more than 1,000 acres Friday, prompting a new evacuation warning in Southern California, local officials said.

The wildfire burned 29,267 acres and was 30 percent contained as of Friday morning, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

The spread to the southeast prompted Riverside County officials to issue an evacuation warning for a greater portion of the county compared to earlier in the week. San Bernardino lifted its mandatory evacuation order, but left in place a warning for certain areas.

The Apple Fire is burning in parts of Oak Glen and Banning Canyon in southwest San Bernardino County, just outside Riverside. The fire was sparked July 31 by a vehicle.

It has destroyed four homes and eight other structures, and injured one person. More than 40 crews have been deployed to fight the fire, with some 2,664 fire personnel responding.